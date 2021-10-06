Stacey Wabick has been appointed the permanent Chief Administrative Officer for the MD of Greenview. Wabick, who had been in the role on an interim basis since June 2021, has worked for the municipality in several capacities since 2015.

Reeve Dale Smith says members of council have appreciated Wabick’s management style since taking over the role, and they are pleased to welcome him on board in a full-time capacity.

“Greenview Council is looking forward to working with Stacey Wabick as we move the municipality forward and continue Greenview’s commitment to municipal excellence.”

Wabick says he is pleased to take on the role and believes his knowledge of local government and other sectors, including agriculture and oil and gas, will help as he continues to grow in the position. He adds Greenview has played a special part in raising his family.

“I look forward to continuing to serve this special place called Greenview and working with Council and Staff to serve all ratepayers and stakeholders in the Municipal District.”