No one was injured as a result of a house fire in Pinnacle on Tuesday.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department says they arrived on scene shortly after 2 p.m, to a double attached garage engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say two other houses and two other vehicles also sustained heat and fire damage. Crews were able to quickly knock down and fire and prevent further damage to other properties.

No one was injured during this fire, and crews were able to rescue family dog.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.