Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Grande Prairie on Monday. The deaths were the 41st and 42nd reported in the municipality, and among 26 COVID-19 related deaths reported across Alberta over the last 24 hours.

41 recovered cases and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were also discovered in Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 510 active cases remain in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 38 recoveries and five new cases of the virus were identified over the last 24 hours. A total of 263 active cases remain in the region.

As of October 4th, 68.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.6 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 67.4 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 56.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 663 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 8,018 tests for a positivity rate of 8.2 per cent. 1,094 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 252 requiring the ICU.