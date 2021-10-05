A municipal election roundtable hosted by Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection is set for Wednesday night, focusing on the future of sport and recreation in the region.

Executive Director Karna Germsheid says it’s important for those involved in recreation across the municipality to hear answers to questions they have. She adds it’s more important now than ever before to know who you are voting for, and she hopes candidates can walk away with a better understanding of the value of sport in the community.

“Things have been so polarized in our community, we really need to discuss our strategy for COVID-19 recovery for the community overall,” she says.

“At the core, understand the role that sport and recreation should and can be playing in the post-COVID-19 recovery in the community overall.”

Germsheid says for many, recreational activities and groups are places people can get a sense of belonging, feel safe, and like they’re contributing. She says with how the last 18 months have gone with respect to the pandemic, they’re also things people rely on when it comes to mental health.

“There needs to be a way to bring everybody back to common ground and back to the same table and start connecting again, and I think sport and recreation play a significant role in that,” she says.

“Recognize what gaps [exist] in the system, knowing we have had lots, and we will have had a lot of families fall out of sport and recreation, so what can we do to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to engage and participate,” she adds.

The roundtable is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed via zoom. You can find more information, and a link to register for the roundtable here.