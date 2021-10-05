The city will be hosting a pair of hair-raising events for Halloween with the return of the annual Halloween Spooktacular on October 31st, and the introduction of a Halloween Hunt for teenagers.

Held once again at the Heritage Village in Muskoseepi Park, the Spooktacular will run for kids 12 of age and under invited to dress up in costume and celebrate Halloween with outdoor trick-or-treating. The Halloween Hunt will offer up an outdoor scavenger hunt for kids aged 13 to 17.

Recreation Programming and Events Supervisor with the City of Grande Prairie Hayley Kramps says the idea allows them to provide a spooky experience while still being safe and socially distanced. She adds it’s something they added in 2021 because of the feedback provided by residents last year.

“They’ll come through the Heritage Village… they’ll get to run through there and do a haunted scavenger hunt, and the winner will be entered into a draw to win a candy basket,” she says.

“It was actually the most heard feedback we had last year, the community wanted us to do something for that older age group… so we are hoping to give the community what they want this year.”

Kramps adds while continued COVID-19 restrictions have put a small damper on planning, the outdoor version of the event isn’t that much different than it would have been under normal circumstances.

“It’s not necessarily a backup, but it was one variation,” she says. “So if we had no restrictions there would have been an indoor component to it as well, but since we do, we have the lovely opportunity to use the Heritage Village again, so we are taking full advantage of that,” she adds.

The 2021 Halloween Spooktacular will take place on October 31st from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the Halloween Hunt will go down on October 29th from 7:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. You can find information on both events, including links to registration, on the City of Grande Prairie website.