The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night. Police say they received a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 100 Street and 105 Avenue, and when they arrived, found a 32-year-old male victim who had suffered non life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

The man was transported to the hospital where he received treatment. Authorities do not believe that there is any danger to the public, but are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the detachment at 780-830-5700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.