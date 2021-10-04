Once again, there will be no emergency doctors for a period of time at the Fairview Health Complex. Alberta Health Services says the emergency department will temporarily be without physician coverage for 24 hours starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 5th.

During that time, the nursing staff will provide triage and assessments and will refer patients to emergency departments in surrounding communities as needed. EMS calls will be rerouted to the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre 58 kilometres away, the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River 56 kilometres away, and the Peace River Community Health Centre 85 kilometres away.

Patients requiring urgent emergency medical care are asked to call 9-1-1. For non-emergency situations, residents are reminded of services available through pharmacies and by calling Health Link at 8-1-1.

The Fairview Health Complex has been in a similar situation multiple times this year. Other facilities, like the Central Peace Health Complex, have also had shortages in physician coverage.