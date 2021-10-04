Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 40th death reported in the municipality, and one of 21 reported across the province over the last three days.

145 new and 91 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the city over the weekend. There are now 550 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 43 recoveries and 38 new cases were also discovered over the last 72 hours. 286 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of October 3rd, 68.4 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 67.3 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 56.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 4,037 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 72 hours from 39,265 tests for a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. 1,079 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 257 requiring the ICU.