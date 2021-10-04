Fire crews were able to quickly put out a blaze at a picnic shelter in Saskatoon Park on Sunday. Crews from the Wembley Fire Department and the Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services Clairmont station got to the scene shortly after 4:15 p.m., and when they arrived, found a fire on the roof of the structure, being pushed by high winds.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished. Damage was limited to the roof of the building. An investigation into the fire determined it was caused by embers escaping the cookstove chimney landing on the roof and igniting the wooden shake.