Alberta Health Services’ mobile mammography trailer will soon be making its way to Valleyview and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, and in addition to mammography services, appointments for cervical and colorectal cancer screening can also be made.

The trailer will be located at the Valleyview Health Centre on October 30th, and November 1st-4th before moving to the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Health Centre on November 5th. Cervical and colorectal cancer screening will be available at the Valleyview stop on November 2nd and 3rd, and at the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Health Centre on November 5th.

The Screen Test program works to improve access to cancer screening for women in northern Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.