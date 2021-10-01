40 recovered and 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Thursday. There are now 497 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 recoveries and 17 new cases were also identified over the last 24 hours. 291 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of September 29th, 67.7 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.8 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 66.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 56 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,630 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 15,857 tests for a positivity rate of 10.3 per cent. 1,066 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 263 requiring the ICU.