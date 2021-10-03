For the 22nd consecutive year, the Cars for Christmas Lottery has returned to the Grande Prairie region, with a grand prize that includes a truck, Skidoo, and trailer. For the first time, the top winner will also have a choice to forgo the package for a $100,000 cash prize.

The number of community groups receiving funds from the ticket sales in 2021 is down to 12 from 13 last year. They include the Centre for Creative Arts, Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools Education Foundation, Hythe & District Agricultural Society, PARDS, Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention, United Way Alberta Northwest, Regional EMS Foundation, Grande Prairie Gymnastics Society, Swan City Rotary Club, Rotaract Club of Grande Prairie, Rotary Club of Grande Prairie After Five, Rotary Club of Grande Prairie Sunrise.

Swan City Rotary Club Lottery Director Pamela Nordin says they’ve once again teamed up with the After Five and Sunrise Rotary clubs for the lottery after a successful partnership in the Cash and Camping Lottery earlier this year. She says, while the pandemic may have caused some problems last year, they feel they can weather the storm thanks to what was learned in 2020.

“I think in some ways it will be easier to run the lotteries because we know how to pivot really fast,” she says. “We were prepared last year for any eventuality, but this year we have experience doing that so I feel that we’re better positioned to roll with those pandemic punches.”

Nordin says, despite so many people in the region struggling throughout the last 18 months, organizers are overwhelmed with how generous the community continues to be when it comes to helping not-for-profits who need it most.

“It never ceases to amaze me how they come together and pull together. It really does warm my heart to see that every time we go out, and the community comes through and we are very grateful.”

Ticket sales for the 2021 Swan City Rotary Club’s Cars For Chrismas lottery are now online, with a kiosk at the Prairie Mall expected to also open on October 26th. You can find a full list of prizes and more information about the lottery on the Cars for Christmas website.