The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating the cause of an off-road motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl. Police say the single-vehicle collision took place near Township Road 721 west of Grande Prairie around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

EMS pronounced the teenage rider dead at the scene. The name of the deceased will not be released.

An investigation continues with the help of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.