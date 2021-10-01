Students at St. John Paul II Catholic School will not be in class on Friday as the facility remains closed after a threat was made towards the school.

In a letter sent home to parents Thursday, school officials say they took the step to keep students and staff at home after receiving what they call a perceived threat.

The statement adds that any threat of violence against the school is taken seriously, and until further instruction from police, the building will remain closed.

The Grande Prairie RCMP says they are investigating the threat, which was reportedly made online. No other information was made available.