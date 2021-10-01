The first two of 10 plaques for a planned residential school garden at the Veterans Memorial Gardens + Interpretive Centre on Thursday to help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The plaques contain artwork, photos, and literature about the legend of Turtle Island, as well as information about the 10 acknowledged and unacknowledged residential schools in northwestern Alberta.

Residential school survivor elder Darlene Cardinal spoke of her experiences, as she and nine of her family members, including her mother, all dealt with the horrors that went on.

“There was a lot of violence, a lot of horrible things that happen… the language was beaten out of us; we were not allowed to speak our language or even associate with our family that was in the same school.”

“Whenever I would see my brother in the yard, we wouldn’t acknowledge each other… I could only wave at him, and he would hide because if the nuns caught us, we would be strapped,” she added.

Volunteer Heather Wood says the site isn’t just for veterans; it is for Indigenous families, Métis communities, children of residential school survivors, and families of victims. She says being able to have open conversations and honour the memory of those taken from their families will help in the healing process.

“They didn’t have a chance to speak, so for us to stand up and say that was wrong, and to give them a voice, I think that is what we need to stand up for,” she says. “For people to take ownership of it and for people who have been hurt by it to take that grief and present it, and say, ‘yes, you hurt me, this is what was done,’ and begin a time of healing.”

The plaques and gardens will be installed at a date to be determined.