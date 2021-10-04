Grande Prairie RCMP is offering up suggestions on how residents can spot possible spot drug activity in their community as they look to clamp down on any potential drug and gang activity in the municipality.

Sergeant. Shawn Graham says many people suspect things may be going on, but don’t want to create a problem if there isn’t one. He adds if those in the community notice things like increasingly secretive behaviour or enhanced privacy measures such as security cameras and blacked-out windows, can very much be a red flag, among other things.

“Vehicle’s coming and going at unusual times, frequently late at night, a high volume of visitors that stay for short durations often with the resident’s meeting vehicles near their property,” he adds.

Sgt. Graham says drug activity can lead to increased violence, addiction, and property crime, adding it can also produce a hostile neighbourhood. He adds with increased cooperation, authorities can proactively approach any potential problem.

“As a community, we can deal with these kinds of situations that come up in different areas in Grande Prairie, so if we know about it, we can start investigations,” he says.

“We take the information people give us, although it may seem minor, those minor pieces may add up to allow us to get judicial authorization, go into [these] houses, and investigate possible crimes being committed.”

Those not wishing to contact the police directly can also report suspicious activity anonymously via Crime Stoppers, or Safer Communities, and Neighbourhoods, a unit of the Alberta Sheriffs.