Marketing Minute

Let’s dive into branding, what it is, and how this essential component sets the stage for your whole business.

What does brand mean?

According to Wikipedia, brand is defined as, “a name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller’s goods or service as distinct from those of other sellers.”

How do you develop your brand identity?

An essential part of marketing is a well defined brand; you cannot begin to market or advertise until you have completed this vital first step. This takes time and is an element that requires effort, engagement and honesty. Your brand isn’t who you say you are; it is who your customers AND employees say you are. These are the words they will use to describe your business to their friends and family. Your brand is an EXPERIENCE.

Take Tim Hortons for example. When you think of Tim Hortons, what comes to mind?

Double-doubles? Donuts? Canadian small towns? Friendly neighbours? What do you feel?

Did you think of their logo or the gathering of friends and family for a donut and double-double?

If so, that is because their BRAND IDENTITY is so well established that it evokes a feeling in you.

How do you build your brand?

Start with your “WHY”? Simon Sinek tells us, “People don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it.” Why did you start your business in the first place? For more information on developing your “WHY” review Simon Sinek’s “Golden Circle”.

We have created a checklist for you to start the ideas flowing!

BUSINESS BRANDING CHECKLIST

WHAT’S YOUR STORY? When did you start your business? How did you start your business? WHY did you start your business?

(Defining your “WHY” is the key to unlocking your passion, vision and mission)



WHERE DO YOU WANT TO GO? This is your vision statement.



HOW DO YOU PLAN TO GET THERE? This is your mission statement.



WHAT IS YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE?

Describe your ideal customer (Gender/Age Group/Interests). Defining your target market paints a clear picture of who your ideal customer is. Beyond this, you want to understand what is driving their decisions. What motivates them? Who inspires them? Where are their pain points?



DEFINE YOUR BRAND Now that you know why you do what you do, what your values are, and who you are in business to service, it’s time to DEFINE your brand. Business Name – (Struggling to find the perfect name for your business? Did you know there are websites for that? Check one out at https://businessnamegenerator.com/ )



CREATE YOUR UNIQUE LOOK AND STYLE Choose three colours that you feel best fit your business

(There is a science to why you choose your colours. Make sure the colours you choose invoke the feelings and response you desire. Review colour theory to learn more) What feeling(s) do you want to evoke in your customers? Logo Development Brand Fonts/Typography



CREATE YOUR BRAND VOICE & MESSAGING Your brand message needs to be clear, concise, creative, and CONSISTENT. Storytelling is key to brand development; it builds trust and engages with your audience. Be aware of your brand language and tone.



WHAT ARE YOUR PRODUCT/SERVICES? Are they available online? Do you have a consistent brand in your location?



WHAT IS YOUR PROMISE What experience can your customers expect from you every time they do business with you?



WHAT IS UNIQUE ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS? How would you like your business described to your customers’ friends and family?



