A COVID-19 death was reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. It’s the 39th death linked to COVID-19 in the city, and the 9th in the county region. The deaths were two of 34 reported across Alberta on Tuesday.

43 recovered and 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. There are now 478 active cases of the virus in the city. In the county, 25 recoveries were reported alongside 18 new cases for a total of 276 active cases in the region.

As of September 28th, 67.3 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 66 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 55.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,682 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 15,025 tests for a positivity rate of 11.19 per cent. 1,084 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 268 requiring the ICU.