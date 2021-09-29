Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard is calling the NDP Health Critic’s demand of her resignation ridiculous and irresponsible. In a response posted to Facebook, Allard says the suggestion by David Shepherd that she was undermining vaccination efforts was simply not true.

“Not only am I vaccinated, not only do I strongly encourage it, but I was the lead Minister last Fall on Covid Care Teams – a targeted effort to support the communities hardest hit by Covid across Alberta,” she says. “I worked diligently along with community partners to provide “boots on the ground” support, resources and information in translated materials, to establish community tables to advise and work with community leaders.”

On Tuesday, the Alberta NDP called on Allard to resign following the release of a newsletter they believed undermines vaccination efforts in Alberta. Shepherd suggested Allard defended the choice of Albertans not to get vaccinated and downplayed capacity challenges at the QEII Hospital, a message he called irresponsible and suggested could put lives at risk.

In her reply, Allard says she will give the NDP MLA the benefit of the doubt, and she hopes he will provide her with the same courtesy going forward.

“I would suggest he take some time in the future to exercise discretion prior to making inflammatory remarks and unfounded accusations, further contributing to the polarization in our world,” she says. “Not helpful, Mr. Shepherd, really not helpful.”

The full response from Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard can be found here.