The Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out for the public’s help finding a woman who has been reported missing for at least two weeks. Police say 25-year-old Emily F.J. Hingley’s family has not heard from her since September 11th and she was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 15th.

Hingley is described as 5’1″ and 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is concern for her wellbeing and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.