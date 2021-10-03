An ongoing series of sessions hosted by the Grande Prairie Public Library focuses on several aspects of job searching and retention. The Career Coaching sessions are led by vocational workers from the R. Work Group, a Grande Prairie-based employment service.

Outreach and Learning Librarian with the GPPL Jill Kergan says classes range from email and computer basics, job searches during COVID-19, and dealing with conflict in the workplace.

“Sometimes people are making transitions and they need assistance navigating their career path, and it kind of helps people figure out where to go, communicate their strengths,” she says.

“They are fairly in-depth, and the resume writing and interview skills are two parts, so that’s six hours total, there’s a lot of territory to cover,” she adds.

Kergan says the criteria for the sessions are set for residents who would are unemployed, underemployed, or at risk of being unemployed. She says if classes aren’t a possibility, they also provide alternate arrangements.

“On a day-to-day basis we see a lot of people come into the public computers, and they don’t want to take a class they just need help with a really specific thing,” she says.

“There is just a sense of urgency sometimes, so we try to meet people where they are at, and we do book one-on-one sessions where you can book one session and come out with a resume, and we do it in a fairly expedient way.”

You can find a full schedule of classes, including links to register on the Grande Prairie Public Library website.