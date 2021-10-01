Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park is all set to host its 25th Annual Comedy Nite at the Grande Sunset Theatre in Evergreen Park Saturday, with all funds raised going towards the landslide recovery fund.

Headlined in 2021 by Kelly Taylor and Sean Lecomber, the show will follow COVID-19 protocols, with those in attendance being asked to remain in their vehicle while at the drive-in. Nitehawk General Manager Johnathan Clarkson says they’re thrilled to be able to continue the tradition, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We are really excited to take it back to them again… not what we had initially planned with an indoor event at Five Mile Hall, bringing back what has been a tradition for the last 23 years. We set up a big stage in front of the big screen at the Grande Sunset Theatre, and then record it at the same time and broadcast it on the screen,” he says.

Clarkson jokes that while comedians taking part in the 2020 show were a little thrown off by honking horns replacing a laughing crowd, as the night wore on, the atmosphere took on a life of its own.

“Last year we saw people with ban busters in the back of their trucks… just cuddling up in their truck boxes and enjoying the show,” he adds.

Clarkson notes the rebuild following the 2020 landslide, which took down the “Temptation” run area near tower 4 of the lift before sliding onto the luge track, an above-ground snowmaking pipe, and the chairlift poles continues at Nitehawk. However, he is unable to go into specifics when it comes to a detailed update.

“I do want to make sure the community does know we haven’t been sitting on our hands; there has been tons of work happening behind the scenes we’re just not able to talk about it yet,” he adds.

More information and links to purchase tickets for the 25th Annual Comedy Nite Fundraiser can be found on the Nitehawk website.