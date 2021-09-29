City of Grande Prairie staff is looking to answer any questions the public may have about 2022 budget deliberations and will do so during a trio of virtual information sessions.

On October 13th, officials will focus on Infrastructure and Economic Development, with topics ranging from transportation and parks from 6 p.m. to 7:30.

On October 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. enforcement services, community social development, and fire services will be the topic of discussion. A second forum, running from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., will field questions about community services like the Eastlink Centre and Grande Prairie Transit.

Registration for the information sessions is required but is free. More information about the three sessions can be found on the City of Grande Prairie website.