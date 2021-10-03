County of Grande Prairie Municipal Election 2021
County of Grande Prairie residents head to the polls on October 18th to elect councillors for five electoral divisions, as councillors in Divisions 1, 3, 6, and 7 have been acclaimed.
Votes will also be cast for three trustees for Peace Wapiti Public School Division electoral wards and five trustees for Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools. Trustees for PWPSD wards 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, and 9 have been acclaimed.
In electoral divisions where a councillor has been acclaimed, residents can still attend their polling station to vote in the Senate election and provincial referendum vote, as well as for school board trustees.
Who is eligible to vote?
In order to vote, voters must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of the City of Grande Prairie as of October 18, 2021.
When do I vote?
Advance polls will be held on October 13th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and October 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election day is on October 18th between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Where do I vote?
Advanced voting will be held at Evergreen Park, the Sexsmith Civic Centre, and the Hythe Legion. On election day, polling stations are allocated based on divisions. To find out which division represents your area in the County of Grande Prairie, consult this map.
Division 1
Bezanson Memorial Hall, 9901 – 100 Avenue, Bezanson
Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie
Division 2
Grande Prairie Alliance Church, 15502 102 Street, Clairmont
Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith
Division 3
Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie
Division 4
Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie
Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, 9301 – 112 Avenue, Wembley
Division 5
Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, 9301 – 112 Avenue, Wembley
Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge
Division 6
Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge
Hinton Trail Community Hall, 702002 Highway 722, County of Grande Prairie
Division 7
Hythe Legion, 9818 100 Avenue, Hythe
Demmitt Hall, 744041 Rage Road 132, County of Grande Prairie
Division 8
La Glace Arena, 9802 100 Street (Highway 724), La Glace
Hythe Legion, 9818 100 Avenue, Hythe
Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith
Division 9
Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith
Teepee Creek Hall, 33071A Highway 67
What do I need to vote?
Voters must provide at least one piece of identification that provides proof of their name and home address. A full list of accepted identification can be found here.
Who do I vote for?
Division 2:
Division 4:
Division 5:
Division 8:
- *Karen Rosvold | 780-831-0902 | Facebook
- Cheryl Van Eerden | 780-402-5546
Division 9:
Peace Wapiti Public School Division Trustee Candidates:
Ward 1 Eaglesham/Woking/Rycroft
Ward 5 Grande Prairie West/Wembley
Ward 7 Grande Prairie East/Grovedale
Separate School Trustee Candidates:
*indicates incumbent candidate
To add any candidate links to this page or to correct any information, please email [email protected]