County of Grande Prairie Municipal Election 2021

County of Grande Prairie residents head to the polls on October 18th to elect councillors for five electoral divisions, as councillors in Divisions 1, 3, 6, and 7 have been acclaimed.

Votes will also be cast for three trustees for Peace Wapiti Public School Division electoral wards and five trustees for Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools. Trustees for PWPSD wards 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, and 9 have been acclaimed.

In electoral divisions where a councillor has been acclaimed, residents can still attend their polling station to vote in the Senate election and provincial referendum vote, as well as for school board trustees.

Who is eligible to vote?

In order to vote, voters must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of the City of Grande Prairie as of October 18, 2021.

When do I vote?

Advance polls will be held on October 13th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and October 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Election day is on October 18th between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

Advanced voting will be held at Evergreen Park, the Sexsmith Civic Centre, and the Hythe Legion. On election day, polling stations are allocated based on divisions. To find out which division represents your area in the County of Grande Prairie, consult this map.

Division 1

Bezanson Memorial Hall, 9901 – 100 Avenue, Bezanson

Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie

Division 2

Grande Prairie Alliance Church, 15502 102 Street, Clairmont

Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith

Division 3

Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie

Division 4

Evergreen Park, 55051 Township Road 710, County of Grande Prairie

Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, 9301 – 112 Avenue, Wembley

Division 5

Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, 9301 – 112 Avenue, Wembley

Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge

Division 6

Beaverlodge & District Senior Citizen’s Association, 301 – 10th Street, Beaverlodge

Hinton Trail Community Hall, 702002 Highway 722, County of Grande Prairie

Division 7

Hythe Legion, 9818 100 Avenue, Hythe

Demmitt Hall, 744041 Rage Road 132, County of Grande Prairie

Division 8

La Glace Arena, 9802 100 Street (Highway 724), La Glace

Hythe Legion, 9818 100 Avenue, Hythe

Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith

Division 9

Sexsmith Civic Centre, 9917 99 Avenue, Sexsmith

Teepee Creek Hall, 33071A Highway 67

What do I need to vote?

Voters must provide at least one piece of identification that provides proof of their name and home address. A full list of accepted identification can be found here.

Who do I vote for?

Division 2:

Division 4:

Maurissa Hietland | 780-897-5636 | Facebook

Calvin Maple | 780-512-8822

Steve Zimmerman | 780-831-0864 | [email protected] | Facebook

Division 5:

Kevin Gingles | 780-933-0905 | [email protected] | Facebook

| Facebook Robert Hill | 780-814-4843

*Bob Marshall | 780-933-2053

Division 8:

*Karen Rosvold | 780-831-0902 | Facebook

Cheryl Van Eerden | 780-402-5546

Division 9:

Peace Wapiti Public School Division Trustee Candidates:

Ward 1 Eaglesham/Woking/Rycroft

Ward 5 Grande Prairie West/Wembley

Ward 7 Grande Prairie East/Grovedale

Separate School Trustee Candidates:

*indicates incumbent candidate

To add any candidate links to this page or to correct any information, please email [email protected]