41 recoveries and 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 483 active cases of the virus in the municipality. In the County of Grande Prairie, 19 recovered and 17 new cases were also identified over the last 24 hours. 284 active cases remain in the region.

As of September 27th, 67 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 65.8 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 55.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,246 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours from 11,144 tests for a positivity rate of 11.1 per cent. 1,100 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 263 requiring the ICU.