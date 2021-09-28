The Alberta NDP is calling on Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard to resign following the release of a newsletter it believes “undermines vaccination efforts.”

In a newsletter sent to constituents in the region last week, the NDP believes Allard defended the choice of Albertans not to get vaccinated and downplayed capacity challenges at the QEII Hospital. NDP Health Critic David Shepherd calls the message irresponsible and suggests it could put lives at risk.

“Not just the lives of people who take her advice, but the lives of vaccinated Albertans who are waiting for life-saving surgeries,” he adds.

In the letter, Allard lists a number of key priorities for a COVID-19 response, which includes what she calls a “relentless pursuit of surge capacity, renewed contract tracing, including in schools, and broader use of rapid tests as tools for businesses.”

“I am requesting the government issue some advice on wellness protocols to provide Albertans with the best information to strengthen their natural immunity,” she adds.

Shepherd says that request is a concern, suggesting that doctors would tell you that’s what vaccines are for.

“But Ms. Allard isn’t talking about vaccines; she’s talking about the same mentality that leads to ‘Get Covid Parties’, like the one in Edson that led to more Albertans in hospital,” he says.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to MLA Tracy Allard for comment.