The Canadian Cancer Society and CIBC are inviting Grande Prairie residents to join in on the virtual 2021 Run for the Cure. The 30th annual event, which helps raise money for breast cancer research, will have physical and virtual components.

Event Committee Member Kristine Warr says it’s the second consecutive year they will offer up virtual opening ceremonies, followed by participants taking off on a walk or run through their own neighbourhood or trail of their choosing.

“With how COVID-19 is affecting everything right now, it’s best to do it virtually, and that way we can still participate and keep everyone safe and healthy,” she says.

Warr says while they would have preferred the previous method, which would see everyone gather at Muskoseepi Park for a group run, she is thankful they are still able to hold the run in some capacity.

“I lost my sister to breast cancer last year, and she was involved with the run for the cure since it came to Grande Prairie, and I don’t want to see it go away because of COVID-19,” she says. “That would be devastating for her, I know that for sure.”

Warr says many participate because, like her, somebody in their lives has been impacted by breast cancer, and simply want to make any difference they can.

“Who knows if in the future it’s something I will have to fight, and I have three nieces that I also do it for,” she says.

“Hopefully they never face it, but hopefully we’ve done what we can to raise money, support the research and give them the tools to fight it.”

The 2020 version of the Grande Prairie CIBC Run for the Cure raised just over $36,000. The opening ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Canadian Cancer Society’s Facebook and YouTube channels at 9 a.m. MST on Sunday, October 3rd.