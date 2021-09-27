Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 38th death in the municipality, and one of 23 reported across the province over the weekend.

163 new and 112 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the municipality over the weekend. There are now 508 active cases of the virus in the municipality. 97 new and 45 recoveries were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 72 hours. 286 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of September 26rd, 66.7 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 65.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 55.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 5,181 cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 72 hours from 45,781 tests for a positivity rate of 11.3 per cent. 1,063 people remain in hospitals across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 265 requiring the ICU.