Residents across the city will be able to have their questions asked directly to council and mayoral hopefuls as the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual all candidates forum on Tuesday.

The chamber will take the same approach as they did with the recent federal all-candidates forum and will include an introduction of candidates for council, a question period, and closing statements. That will be followed by the introduction of mayoral candidates followed by questions and closing statements.

There is no cost to attend, but anyone interested in tuning in will be required to register. An all-candidates forum for potential councillors in the County of Grande Prairie will also be held on October 5th. The chamber says all candidates in divisions with more than one candidate in the County of Grande Prairie are invited to take part. The forum is expected to begin at 6 p.m.