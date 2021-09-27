Members of the County of Grande Prairie council are likely to wait a little while before taking a deep dive into possible cooperation with the City of Grande Prairie for on-demand transit in the Clairmont region.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says it was city that brought the idea forward for the partnership, and while members of council are interested in details, they need more information. She says it will come down to how well the service works in the city.

“Because it’s in the infancy stage in the city, the conversation was more around let’s [allow] the city to get some time underneath their boots and find out how the system has worked for them before we jump in with both feet as well,” she says.

“We already participate in the accessible transit initiative, so this is over and above that, so it’s nice to see we have that working relationship with the city that they feel comfortable bringing it to us.”

Beaupre admits there may also be some hesitancy about another dip into regional transit after a proposed two-year pilot project, the County Connector, was suspended in April 2020, and scrapped altogether in August, after a lack of ridership. She says however she remains hopeful they will receive data to show it is something that makes sense for the region.

“I think it was just at the time the model we used may not necessarily have been the accurate model, this on-demand model may show that it’s the type needed for the Clairmont and other areas.”

On-demand transit services during non-peak hours were approved in September alongside new routes as part of the City of Grande Prairie’s transit redesign.