Charges have been laid in connection with a fire that claimed a life in Falher. 26-year-old Roderick Ellery-Sorensen of Falher has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of arson with disregard for human life.

Human remains were found inside a trailer that was burned on Central Avenue in Falher on September 22nd. McLennan RCMP and Smoky River Fire Services had been called to the trailer around 1:15 p.m.

The next day, police said the remains were being transported to the medical examiner who would be helping RCMP determine the deceased’s identity and cause of death. No updates on either point have been released, and the RCMP says no further information will be provided by the agency.

Ellery-Sorensen remains in custody to next appear in Peace River Provincial Court on September 27th. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes has thanked the community for their help with the investigation.