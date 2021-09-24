Alberta Health Services’ mobile mammography trailer will soon be making its way to Spirit River and Silver Valley, and in addition to mammography services, appointments for cervical and colorectal cancer screening can also be made.

The trailer will be stationed in Spirit River at the Central Peace Health Complex parking lot October 18th-23rd and October 25th-26th. It will also be found in Silver Valley at the Savanna Agricultural Society Rec Plex on October 29th. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

The Screen Test program works to improve access to cancer screening for women in northern Alberta communities where mammograms are not readily available.