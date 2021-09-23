Another COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the 37th death in the municipality, and one of 17 reported across the province on Wednesday.

61 recovered and 35 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the city over the last 24 hours. There are now 465 active cases of the virus in the municipality. 34 new and 17 recoveries were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. 238 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

As of September 22nd, 65.6 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 64.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 54.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Alberta, 1,660 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday from 17,896 tests for a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent. 1,058 people remain in hospital across the province as a result of COVID-19, with 226 requiring the ICU.