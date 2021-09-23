The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading an investigation after human remains were found inside a burnt trailer in Falher.

McLennan RCMP and Smoky River Fire Services responded to the structure fire on Central Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday and found the remains inside the trailer after fully extinguishing the blaze. The remains were transported to the medical examiner, who will help determine both the identity and cause of death.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the fire will take place with the help of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and a Fire investigator.