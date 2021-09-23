Spirit River RCMP is looking for any potential witnesses or dashcam footage of a crash that could be linked to a drive-by shooting in the Hamlet of Wanham early Wednesday morning.

Police say they were en route to a reported drive-by shooting in the hamlet around 4:45 a.m. when they received a report of a two-vehicle collision nearly Highway 49 and Range Road 42. Authorities say an investigation has led them to believe the crash is linked to the shooting.

Police say shortly before the report of the shooting, a black Acura car was driven by an unknown suspect related to the shooting, before fleeing the area. Authorities say around 5 a.m. a dark blue F-350 pickup truck was in a collision with the black Acura. Police say a witness not involved in the collision told them those involved fled the scene.

Spirit River RCMP, along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, searched the area and were able to locate a gun believed to be involved in the shooting, but were unable to find any of the suspects.

Spirit RCMP is asking for anyone with information, or dashcam footage in the area of Highway 49 and Range Road 42, and/or Wanham between approximately 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on September 22nd.

This incident is believed to have been targeted and it is not believed there is a risk to the public.