There will be no access to Maskwôtêh Park until September 26th as crews are set to install what they’re calling a 30-tonne superstructure on the recently built pedestrian bridge.

The city says starting Wednesday, two mobile cranes will lift the structure into place. Crews will then install and build concrete deck panels, and asphalt trails connecting the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital to the bridge.

The city says, all being well, construction of the new Maskwôtêh Park pedestrian bridge will wrap up by the end of October.