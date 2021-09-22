The next Grande Prairie city council can expect to talk about supervised consumption sites, as a letter will be written to the province to try and address a number of questions about the future of the facility in the municipality.

The search for answers comes after members of the city’s Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee tabled a request by the Northreach Society looking for a development permit to create a modular facility at Wapiti House to be used as a permanent, fixed safe consumption site.

Penned by Jackie Clayton, the city is expected to look for details on a number of issues, suggesting it would be great to see information that sets the next council up for success when making decisions.

“Where these locations are best, what [are] the other ways, besides traditional consumption sites should be considered, and the necessity of these sites within our city,” she says.

“Is this something the province expects to see in the long term, is it going to be a continuation of a program supported by the province, and really some best practices in regard to consumption sites,” she adds.

Clayton says they will also continue to engage with business owners and community members as they wait for answers from the provincial government.

“No small business owner wants to see needles piled at their back door, you don’t want to see people in alleyways, hiding in the shadows injecting themselves,” she says.

“So we want to be able to sit down with the province, work with social service agencies and find some [of the] best solutions for this program.”

The SCS is currently located in a mobile trailer on the Wapiti House property.