High Prairie School Division says all of its students and staff are safe after a potentially threatening message was received. In a notice sent home to parents and guardians, the school division says the message that may have been a threat was sent to the Learning Support Centre.

The RCMP was contacted and is investigating. It’s reported that police do not feel there is a danger to staff and students, but everyone was sent home early.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all school staff and students to leave school for the day while the RCMP continues their investigation,” the letter reads.

An update is expected when more information is available.