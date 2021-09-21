Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter will serve another four-year term in office after she was acclaimed following the close of the nomination window for the 2021 municipal election. Candidates are acclaimed if a division, district, or elected position has only one registered nominee.

Potter says she feels humbled and honoured to be able to serve Sexsmith once again.

“That the residents felt good enough about the last three years that they were willing to give me another four years to try and help where I can,” she adds.

She says despite being disappointed not getting to take part in the traditional campaign period, she believes living and being elected to council in a municipality like Sexsmith allows for a lot of public dialogue. She adds even if a common ground can’t be found in those discussions, she is confident residents know her door is always open.

“There is a good opportunity to connect with your elected leaders on a fairly regular basis because they’re also your neighbours, friends, co-workers, or your kids play hockey together,” she laughs.

“I would much rather they know I will listen to them even at the end of the day, a vote or decision goes the opposite way they would like.”

In total, seven candidates; Bruce Black, Daycie Bohning, Clinton Froehlick, Ken Hildebrand, Jonathan Siggelkow, Isak Skjaveland, and Dennis Stredulinsky will see their names on the ballots for the six seats on Sexsmith municipal council. The 2021 municipal election will take place on October 18th.