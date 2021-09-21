Media outlets including Global News and CBC are projecting Arnold Viersen will be back in as Member of Parliament for Peace River—Westlock. The Conservative Party of Canada candidate is projected to win back his seat for a third term, with 92 of 242 polls reporting as of 10 p.m.

Viersen was first elected in 2015, and, as of 10 p.m. Monday night, has garnered 9,952 votes, or approximately 63.2 per cent of the vote in his riding. He is followed by the NDP’s Gail Ungstad, Liberal Leslie Penny, the People’s Party of Canada’s Darryl Boisson, Maverick Party candidate Colin Krieger, and Jordan Francis MacDougall of the Green Party.