If students across the Grande Prairie—Mackenzie riding had their say, Conservative Party Candidate Chris Warkentin would get a 6th term as Member of Parliament.

Warkentin received 50.26 per cent of the vote, followed by Jennifer Villebrun of the NDP with 16.9 per cent, Shawn McLean of the People’s Party of Canada finished third with 12.2 per cent, Rhinosaurus Party candidate Donovan Eckstrom finished fourth with 8.8 per cent, Dan Campbell with the Liberal Party finished fifth with 7.9 per cent, and the Maverick Party’s Ambrose Ralph finished sixth with 4.04 per cent.

In the Peace River-area riding, incumbent Arnold Viersen received 43.01 per cent of the vote, while the People’s Party of Canada’s Darryl Boisson received 15.78 per cent, the NDP’s Gail Ungstad got 15.64 per cent, Liberal Leslie Penny 9.87 per cent, and the Maverick Party’s Colin Krieger Maverick Party and Jordan Francis MacDougall of the Green Party of Canada each picked up 7.85 per cent.

The Canada-wide mock vote sees elementary and high school students learn about the electoral process, research the parties and platforms, and cast ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s riding.