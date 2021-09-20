166 new and 85 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. There are now 533 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 76 new and 39 recovered cases of the virus were also identified over the last 72 hours. 212 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across the province, 4,633 cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the weekend (1,605 on September 17th, 1,592 on September 18th, 1,436 on September 19th) from 46,327 tests for a positivity rate of 10 per cent.

Province-wide, 954 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 216 requiring the ICU.