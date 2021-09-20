Self-described as just a bunch of ‘little old ladies who like to knit and crochet’, the Stitch Club of Grande Prairie is hoping to keep as many people warm this winter as possible.

Despite already having donated nearly 5,000 finished pieces to Wapiti House for distribution to a number of not for profits, including hats, scarves, sweaters, and mittens for all ages, club member Anne Sawchuk says they’re ready to keep going with their nimble needles. She says despite COVID-19 not allowing for items to be distributed last year and creating somewhat of a stockpile, the need is still very high.

“Last year we did 17 charities and this year it’s up to 25, and some of the ones from last year couldn’t take anything because they couldn’t hand anything out,” she says.

“Every time Coats For Kids tell us they’re going to start taking stuff for the program in October, that’s when we start kicking it off to get this stuff to the people because it’s going to get cold.”

Sawchuck says since starting in 2001, the club has donated bits and pieces along the way, but as the finished items continued to get used by people across the region, they’ve continued to up their game. She says when it comes to donations of things like yarn, they’re not picky.

“A bunch of us started the group because we were retired, or on maternity leave, and we didn’t all knit and crochet, you did whatever you wanted to do in that group,” she says.

“If they have yarn in their closet or a half-finished project, anything you have, we will take and use everything.”

Anyone interested in dropping off any knitting or crocheting-related items can find more information here.