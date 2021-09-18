Man reported missing from Grande Prairie
Jason Hart has been reported missing from Grande Prairie (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)
Police have reached out to the public for help finding a man reported missing from Grande Prairie. 49-year-old Jason Hart was last seen in the city on September 11th.
Hart is described as 5’10” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The RCMP says there’s concern for his wellbeing and asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.