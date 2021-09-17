Saddle Hills County has declared a state of agricultural disaster, as prolonged drought conditions have led to a low crop yield, and reduced feed sources.

“A Declaration of a State of Agricultural Disaster is designed to heighten awareness and collaboration among producers, industry, and provincial and federal governments,” says Reeve Alvin Harris. “The County joins a growing number of rural municipalities in Western Canada that have declared states of emergency to draw political attention to the critical conditions of fields, pastures, and the availability of livestock feed.”

It was thought at least seasonal amounts of rainfall were needed throughout the region to ensure pastures and crops stayed healthy. However, a summer filled with record temperatures and below-average precipitation brought on record low feed yield The drought conditions are also causing concern about the availability of quality water sources going into the fall and winter months.

Both the County of Grande Prairie and MD of Greenview also declared agricultural disasters in July.