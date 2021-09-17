A 34th death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. The death is one of five in the Alberta Health Services North zone reported publicly Friday.

Two of the deaths happened on September 13th, both men in their 60s, of which one case involved known pre-existing conditions. On September 14th, there were another two deaths, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, who both had pre-existing conditions. The fifth death occurred on September 15th, involving a woman in her 90s with pre-existing conditions.

The number of active COVID-19 cases went down by eight Thursday, as 36 new and 43 recovered cases were reported. There are 452 active cases in Grande Prairie as of September 16th.

In the County of Grande Prairie, active cases went up by five to 175. There were 16 new cases and 11 recoveries reported Thursday.

As of September 2nd, 62.9 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 54.1 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 61.8 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 53.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Outbreaks are reported at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, the Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River, Grande Prairie Care Centre, Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre in Grande Prairie, Manning Community Health Centre LTC, and Sutherland Place Continuing Care Centre in Peace River. There are also outbreaks at Prairie Lake Seniors Community, STEP Energy Services in Clairmont, the TC Energy Karr pipeline project in Grande Prairie, and Wapiti House.

Across Alberta, 2,020 new cases were reported from 17,327 tests Thursday, along with 18 deaths. 911 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, with 215 in the ICU. In the AHS North zone, 105 patients are hospitalized and 11 require intensive care.