Friends, family, and co-workers of a Grande Prairie woman who passed away in 2021 came together on Friday to celebrate her life as a special bench was unveiled at Derek Taylor School.

Jennifer Henson, who passed away in January at the age of 42 due to complications brought on by kidney failure and diabetes, worked as an Educational Assistant in the pre-school program from 2016 until 2019.

Jennifer’s husband Jeff, began raising money for the project shortly after her passing. He says the green metal bench, etched with angels, flowers, and the saying “Live, Laugh, Love” is the perfect embodiment of a wife, mother, friend, and colleague who continues to be sorely missed.

“It’s so incredible, every part of it is Jenn,” he says.

“She would be a little embarrassed that we are paying so much attention to her today like this, but at the same time, too, I know she would be very proud of this bench,” he adds.

Henson says the fundraising for the bench kicked into high gear thanks in large part to the Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta, which will use the rest of the money raised to create an endowment fund that will be used towards education surrounding kidney disease and peritoneal dialysis treatments in Grande Prairie.

Henson says he isn’t sure how big the fund will get, but one of the main goals of raising money was to leave a legacy for their three children to remember her by.

“She loved all three of them dearly, and they loved her,” he says. “I know there will be plenty of times we will be able to walk down here, sit at the bench, think of Jenn, remember some great memories of her… to be able to share this with my kids is really important.”

The bench is located in front of Derek Taylor School, looking over the playground area, a place Henson and colleagues would often eat lunch, and keep an eye on the kids.