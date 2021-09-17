The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area remains moderate ahead of the weekend. Alberta Wildfire officials say they are able to keep the warning level at moderate thanks to rain and humid conditions that are expected to continue into next week.

Experts are also reminding hunters heading out into the forest that small cooking and warming fires that are not properly extinguished can burn deep into the ground, and become what is known as a holdover throughout the winter months. To properly extinguish a fire, completely soak the area with water, stir up the ashes and soak it again.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 97 wildfires burning nearly 132 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.