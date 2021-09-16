COVID-19 case numbers in the County of Grande Prairie as of September 15th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

26 recovered and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 170 active cases in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 56 recovered and 28 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified over the last 24 hours. 460 active cases of the virus remain in the municipality.

1,718 new cases were discovered across the province on Wednesday from 16,300 tests for a positivity rate of 10.6 per cent. Province-wide 896 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 222 requiring the ICU.