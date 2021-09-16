The intersection at 98 Street and 100 Avenue is now opened to traffic. (City of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Some good news on the traffic front, as crews have wrapped up on the corner of 98 Street and 100 Avenue, which has now reopened to three-direction traffic.

The City of Grande Prairie says crews still have to lay down a final layer of pavement closer to the completion of the entire roadway within the Downtown Rehab Project Phase 4 construction boundaries towards the end of October. 100 Avenue itself will remain closed between 100 Street and 98 Avenue until the end of the project.