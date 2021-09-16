Some good news on the traffic front, as crews have wrapped up on the corner of 98 Street and 100 Avenue, which has now reopened to three-direction traffic.

The City of Grande Prairie says crews still have to lay down a final layer of pavement closer to the completion of the entire roadway within the Downtown Rehab Project Phase 4 construction boundaries towards the end of October. 100 Avenue itself will remain closed between 100 Street and 98 Avenue until the end of the project.